Pope approves Shanghai bishop but Vatican chides China for not consulting

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer at the Vatican
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window, at the Vatican, July 9, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

VATICAN CITY, July 15 (Reuters) - Pope Francis has approved the new bishop of Shanghai on mainland China but the Vatican chided Beijing for transferring him there without first consulting, in violation of bi-lateral accords.

A statement on Saturday said the pope had named Bishop Joseph Shen Bin to head the Shanghai diocese, a position that had been vacant for some time.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next