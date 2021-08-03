Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Powerful explosion hits Kabul-witnesses

1 minute read

KABUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A powerful blast hit the centre of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, Reuters reporters said.

The explosion occurred near the diplomatic quarters and a busy market square where there are many government buildings, including the presidential palace, as well as a number of embassies and offices of international media and aid agencies.

Clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban have intensified across the country with the insurgent group gaining control over check points, trading posts and infrastructure projects.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reporting by Kabul bureau, Editing by Angus MacSwan

