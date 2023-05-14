Factbox: Preliminary results of Thailand's election

[1/4] Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, meets with the media members on the day of the general election in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva















BANGKOK, May 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's opposition parties Move Forward and Pheu Thai won the most seats in Sunday's election, paving the way for a challenge to the military-backed government, which has been in power for nearly a decade.

Parliamentary seats are distributed based on 400 open constituency seats and 100 'party-list' seats - or seats won by parties based on their share of national votes.

Below are preliminary results of Sunday's ballot, according to the Election Commission of Thailand, with 97% of the vote counted. The tabulation of party-list seats is based on a Reuters tally of voting data made available by the election commission.

Move Forward: 151 seats (113 constituency, 38 party-list)

Pheu Thai: 141 seats (112 constituency, 29 party-list)

Bhumjaithai: 70 seats (67 constituency, 3 party-list)

Palang Pracharat: 41 seats (39 constituency, 2 party-list)

United Thai Nation: 36 seats (23 constituency, 13 party-list)

Democrat Party: 25 seats (22 constituency, 3 party-list)

Chart Thai Pattana: 10 seats (9 constituency, 1 party-list)

Prachachart: 9 seats (7 constituency, 2 party-list)

Thai Sang Thai: 6 seats (5 constituency, 1 part-list)

Pheu Thai Rumapalang: 2 constituency seats

Chart Pattana Kla: 2 seats (1 constituency seats, 1 party-list)

Seri Ruam Thai: 1 party-list seat

New Democrat: 1 party-list seat

Fair Party: 1 party-list seat

New Party: 1 party-list

Party of Thai Counties: 1 party-list seat

Palung Sungkom Mai: 1 party-list seat

Thai Teachers for People: 1 party-list seat

Compiled by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um and Chayut Setboonsarng, editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











