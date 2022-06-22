Progress made in IMF-Pakistan talks on bailout programme -IMF official

International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

ISLAMABAD, June 22 (Reuters) - Important progress has been made in talks between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan to revive the country's bailout programme, the lender's resident representative in Islamabad told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Discussions between the IMF staff and the authorities on policies to strengthen macroeconomic stability in the coming year continue, and important progress has been made over the FY23 budget," the IMF's Esther Perez Ruiz said.

The two sides held talks on Tuesday night over macroeconomic and fiscal targets.

