Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Putin blames European energy market 'hysteria' on green transition drive

1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia September 27, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday there was "hysteria and some confusion" on European energy markets due to the drive to transition to greener energy and low investment in industries focused on extraction.

Putin said the green transition should happen smoothly and that it was important that the sustainable development of oil, gas and coal should not be neglected.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:17 AM UTC

Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China

Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities, the premier said on Tuesday, after a record 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence zone, while the president said the island would do what it took to defend itself.

Asia Pacific
Son of late Philippines dictator Marcos to run for president
Asia Pacific
Japan signals more active role on China's tough stand on Taiwan
Asia Pacific
Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays
Asia Pacific
Dollar edges higher with Friday's payrolls data in focus