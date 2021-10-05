Putin blames European energy market 'hysteria' on green transition drive

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia September 27, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday there was "hysteria and some confusion" on European energy markets due to the drive to transition to greener energy and low investment in industries focused on extraction.

Putin said the green transition should happen smoothly and that it was important that the sustainable development of oil, gas and coal should not be neglected.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones

