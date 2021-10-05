Asia Pacific
Putin blames European energy market 'hysteria' on green transition drive
MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday there was "hysteria and some confusion" on European energy markets due to the drive to transition to greener energy and low investment in industries focused on extraction.
Putin said the green transition should happen smoothly and that it was important that the sustainable development of oil, gas and coal should not be neglected.
