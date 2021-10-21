Putin says Biden was right to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan

U.S. troops stand guard during a handover ceremony of A-29 Super Tucano planes from U.S. to the Afghan forces, in Kabul, Afghanistan September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden had been right to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, a move that allowed the Taliban to seize power in a lightning offensive in August.

Russia is one of several powers backing the idea of a United Nations donor conference to help Afghanistan stave off economic collapse and a humanitarian catastrophe. read more

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.