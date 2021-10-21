Asia Pacific
Putin says Biden was right to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan
MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden had been right to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, a move that allowed the Taliban to seize power in a lightning offensive in August.
Russia is one of several powers backing the idea of a United Nations donor conference to help Afghanistan stave off economic collapse and a humanitarian catastrophe. read more
