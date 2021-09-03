Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Putin says we need to discuss 'legalising' political force in Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he delivers a speech during a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 3, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there would be no political force to talk to directly if Afghanistan breaks up as a country and called for joint efforts to decide about "legalising" a political force there.

Putin made the comment at a forum in Vladivostok where he was asked if Moscow would recognise the Taliban government. The Taliban is formally recognised as a terrorist group in Russia.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

