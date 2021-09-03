Asia Pacific
Putin says we need to discuss 'legalising' political force in Afghanistan
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there would be no political force to talk to directly if Afghanistan breaks up as a country and called for joint efforts to decide about "legalising" a political force there.
Putin made the comment at a forum in Vladivostok where he was asked if Moscow would recognise the Taliban government. The Taliban is formally recognised as a terrorist group in Russia.
