Putin says we need to discuss 'legalising' political force in Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he delivers a speech during a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 3, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there would be no political force to talk to directly if Afghanistan breaks up as a country and called for joint efforts to decide about "legalising" a political force there.

Putin made the comment at a forum in Vladivostok where he was asked if Moscow would recognise the Taliban government. The Taliban is formally recognised as a terrorist group in Russia.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.