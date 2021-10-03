Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Qatar flight with more than 230 evacuees leaves Kabul, official says

1 minute read

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A fifth chartered flight carrying civilians from Afghanistan to Qatar since U.S. forces withdrew in August left Kabul on Sunday with 235 passengers, most of them Afghan citizens, a senior Qatari government official said.

Citizens from several other states were also on the flight, the official said, without identifying them. The passengers will be housed in a compound in Qatar that is hosting evacuees from Afghanistan until departing to their final destinations.

"The State of Qatar will continue this work with international partners on efforts that ensure freedom of movement in Afghanistan, while also remaining focused on providing humanitarian aid to the country," the official said.

Qatar has emerged has a key interlocutor between the West and the Taliban. The Gulf state is a close U.S. ally, hosting the largest American military base in the Middle East, and has hosted a Taliban political office since 2013.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; writing by Ghaida Ghantous; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:26 AM UTC

New Zealand's Delta outbreak spreads outside Auckland

New Zealand's Delta variant outbreak spread beyond the largest city of Auckland, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday to put additional regions into a snap lockdown.

Asia Pacific
Australia's Delta outbreak spreads to new states
Asia Pacific
Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse, EU's top diplomat says
Asia Pacific
Factbox: Five things to know about Philippine President Duterte's daughter
Asia Pacific
Timeline: Philippine President Duterte's tumultuous term