Qatar foreign minister: no tangible progress on Afghanistan yet

CAIRO, June 18 (Reuters) - Qatar has not yet made tangible progress with Afghan peace talks being held in its capital Doha, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman said in a statement on Friday.

He said the announcement of the withdrawal of U.S. and foreign forces from Afghanistan had added to time pressure on the talks.

"Our goal is to reach a ceasefire between the Afghan government and Taliban and consensus on the future of the country," Rahman said.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Alaa Suilam; Editing by Catherine Evans

