Qatar urges 'friendly countries' not to isolate Afghanistan

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani attends talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not seen) in Moscow, Russia September 11, 2021. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani urged on Thursday "friendly" states not to isolate Afghanistan after the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

He was speaking at a news conference in Doha with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Giles Elgood

