Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Qatari official says recognising Taliban government not a priority

1 minute read
1/5

Taliban delegates meet with U.S. and European delegates in Doha, Qatar October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

DOHA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Qatar believes that recognising the Taliban government in Afghanistan is not a priority now, and that the focus should be on engaging with the new administration and addressing humanitarian issues, a senior Qatari official said on Tuesday.

"We think this (recognition) is not a priority. What's more a priority as we speak now is the humanitarian, is the education, is free passage of passengers," Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, special envoy to the Qatari foreign minister, said at a global security forum in Doha.

Reporting by Andrew Mills in Doha; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:54 AM UTC

Japan confronts rising inequality after Abenomics

Japan's stock market has surged and luxury cars are selling fast in Tokyo after eight years of economic stimulus under Abenomics, but that new wealth is concentrated in a small slice of society rather than broadly distributed, data show.

Asia Pacific
Afghan minister wants good relations, needs more time on girls' education
Asia Pacific
Cyclone Kompasu strikes Philippines, kills 9
Asia Pacific
Sydney COVID-19 cases ease further as focus shifts to reviving economy
Asia Pacific
Japan's ruling party unveils manifesto with focus on coronavirus, defence