Quake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Papua New Guinea -EMSC

April 13 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Papua New Guinea region of New Britain on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake hit at a depth of 140 km (87 miles), the agency added.

Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

