Quake of magnitude 6.3 strikes off Sulawesi, Indonesia - EMSC

July 26 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck off Sulawesi island, Indonesia on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said.

Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG said on Twitter there was no tsunami potential from the quake.

The area was hit by a magnitude 5.9 tremor earlier on Monday. read more

Local media reported people living near the epicentre of the foreshock running out of their houses, but there were no immediate reports about of damage.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Peter Graff

