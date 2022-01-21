Quake with preliminary magnitude of 6.4 jolts southern Japan -NHK

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 jolted southern Japan early on Saturday morning, broadcaster NHK reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No tsunami warning had been issued, according to broadcaster NHK and there were no immediate reports of damage.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Catherine Evans

