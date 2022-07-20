QUOTE BOX - Ranil Wickremesinghe is Sri Lanka's new President

July 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe won a vote in parliament on Wednesday to be the country's next president until 2024.

He takes over from former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country last week and resigned after hundreds of thousands of people came out on the streets protesting against his government's handling of a crippling economic crisis.

Following are some reactions to his appointment.

MAIN OPPOSITION LEADER SAJITH PREMADASA

"We now have to consider how we ended up here, in the middle of a presidential term, to elect a new president. It was because of a massive public wave against an elected president. This is now an outdated parliament with a mandate given for an ousted president. We must work according to the Constitution. The reality is people are struggling without fuel, food and basics. We must have a national policy with clear timelines to put the economy on track and save this country. As the opposition we will give our utmost support for this."

PROTESTER BUWANAKA PERERA, 26.

"The occupy movement shall continue, the struggle shall continue. The reason why people came out against Gota (Rajapaksa) was not a personal grudge. It was protesting ideals and values he held. We see those same values, corruption and oppression in Ranil. We will continue the protest until Ranil goes home. It might take us a week, a month, two months, or 98 days. But we know people in Sri Lanka are not going to stand for it. We will get back on the streets and continue."

PROTEST ORGANISER CHAMEERA DEDDUWAGE:

"What does it mean for the Aragalaya (struggle)? For one thing, it means that the Aragalaya will have to be satisfied with its primary demand, i.e. resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa. It also means that the Aragalaya, in one form or another, will have to find new ways to win our remaining demands. Unlike Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Ranil is not a populist: he's known to be a ruthless pragmatist. I think the immediate concern is the possible prosecution of leading members of the Aragalaya."

OPPOSITION LAWMAKER ERAN WICKRAMARATNE ON TWITTER

"I hope the outcome would facilitate immediate political stability that is an imperative pre-requisite to stabilise the economy, so a general election can be called to restore people's mandate thereafter."

LAWMAKER DULLAS ALAHAPPERUMA, WICKREMESINGHE'S MAIN RIVAL IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE

"I accept the decision of parliament. My effort was to support consensus-based policy-making to provide solutions to a deeply suffering population. I believe the space for that still exists and I will continue to work to strengthen that effort and work for the people. This is simply another milestone in my career. I hope that at least now you will cultivate the mentality to listen to the suffering masses."

PROTESTER DAMITHA ABEYRATHNE

"We're shocked. He (Ranil) is a person handling things in a very cunning way. He will start controlling us in a different way. As protesters we will start our struggle again."

PROTESTER KASUMI RANASINGHE ARACHCHIGE, 26

"I am not surprised, but still disappointed at how corrupt and unfair the system is. We won't back down, we won't settle for anything less. We will fight for what we deserve. People deserve fuel, transportation, we deserve anything citizens need. Until we see no one in Sri Lanka is struggling, the protest continues."

STATEMENT FROM THE INDIAN EMBASSY IN SRI LANKA ISSUED BEFORE THE RESULT WAS DECLARED

"We have seen baseless and purely speculative media reports about efforts at the political level from India to influence political leaders in Sri Lanka regarding elections in the Sri Lankan Parliament to the post of the President of Sri Lanka. We categorically deny these media reports as completely false. They are clearly a figment of someone’s imagination."

Compiled by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

