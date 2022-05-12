1 minute read
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan prime minister - sources
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
COLOMBO, May 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's opposition lawmaker Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as the next prime minister of the country, two sources in his United National Party said.
(This story refiles to change dateline and reporting credit)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.