Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan prime minister - sources

Ranil Wickremesinghe, leader of the United National Party speaks to his supporters during a campaign rally on the last day for rallies, ahead of country's parliamentary election scheduled for August 5, 2020, in Galle, Sri Lanka, August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Indunil Usgoda Arachchi

COLOMBO, May 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's opposition lawmaker Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as the next prime minister of the country, two sources in his United National Party said.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; Editing by Toby Chopra

