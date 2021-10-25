Skip to main content

Renewables to make up 30% of Brunei's power generation by 2035 -minister

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brunei aims to meet 30% of itsoverall power generation mix with renewable energy by 2035, Energy Minister Awang Haji Mat Suny bin Haji Md Hussein said on Monday, as the country aims to accelerate progress towards greener energy.

"We are enhancing private sector participation through public private partnership in the financing and undertaking of renewable energy development projects in the country," the minister said in a speech at the Singapore International Energy Week event.

Hussein added that, however, natural gas will continue to play an important role in the energy transition.

