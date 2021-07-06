Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Rescuers resume search for 24 missing in Japan landslides

2 minute read
1/2

Police officers conduct a rescue and search operation at the site of a mudslide caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, Japan July 5, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of 24 people still missing on Tuesday after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city of Atami three days ago, killing four people.

Police, fire fighters and military personnel resumed rescue operation, suspended for the night on Monday, at around 6:00 a.m. (2100 GMT Monday).

The landslides occured around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, and time is running out for any survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

"We have not yet received any new information on survivors ... People in the field are working hard in their search and rescue operation," Atami city spokesperson Hiroki Onuma told Reuters.

The operation heavily depends on rescuers working with their hands, the use of heavy machinery deemed too dangerous for any survivors who may be alive under mud.

Atami, with a population of 36,000, is 90 km (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo and famous for a hot springs resort.

The landslides are a reminder of the natural disasters - including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunami - that afflict Japan, where the capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics starting July 23.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · July 5, 2021 · 1:52 PM UTCPhilippines orders probe after worst military accident in 3 decades

Philippine authorities ordered an investigation on Monday into the crash of an Air Force plane that overshot a runway and killed more than 50 people, including civilians, in the country's worst military air accident in nearly three decades.

Asia PacificEXCLUSIVE Taliban aim to present written peace plan at talks as soon as next month
Asia PacificMyanmar rights violations under scrutiny from new task force
Asia PacificOlympics Parents and teachers gauge risks for children attending Tokyo Games
Asia PacificAustralia's New South Wales reports 18 new local COVID-19 cases