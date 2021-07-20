Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Rio Tinto reaches agreement to assess Bougainville copper mine impact

2 minute read

The Panguna mine is seen in Bougainville, Paua New Guinea, in this Planet Labs satellite photo received by Reuters September 26, 2017. Trevor Hammond/Planet Labs/Handout via REUTERS

July 21 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with stakeholders of the Bougainville community to look into potential environmental damage and human rights breaches at a copper mine it ran decades ago.

Community and human rights groups have been pushing the miner to review issues around water, land and health arising from the Panguna copper mine that Rio ran for nearly 20 years till 1989.

Operations ceased that year after a civil war broke out and Rio Tinto has not had access to the mine since, the company said on Wednesday.

An independent impact report funded largely by the global miner will be overseen by a joint committee of the company and various stakeholders, with the parties discussing recommendations once the assessment is done, Rio said.

"We take this seriously and are committed to identifying and assessing any involvement we may have had in adverse impacts, in line with our external human rights and environmental commitments and internal policies and standards," said Rio Tinto Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm.

The miner in 2016 transferred its 53.8% stake in Bougainville Copper Ltd (BOC.AX), the company that ran the mine, to the Autonomous Bougainville government and the Papua New Guinea government for no amount.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:08 PM UTCBritain to permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters

Britain said on Tuesday it would permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters after its Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and escort ships sail to Japan in September through seas where China is vying for influence with the United States and Japan.

Asia PacificRockets land near Afghan presidential palace, Taliban deny responsibility
Asia PacificS.Korea leaders apologise for navy ship COVID outbreak amid vaccine furore
Asia PacificJailed Myanmar politician dies from COVID-19 as infections spike
Asia PacificIndonesia extends COVID curbs to July 25 as cases remain high