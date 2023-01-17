Rohingya attempts to cross via sea jump five times in 2022 - UN refugee agency















NEW DELHI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - More than 3,500 Rohingya attempted to cross the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal in 2022, a jump of five times from the previous year, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

At least 348 Rohingya died or went missing at sea last year, making it one of the deadliest years since 2014, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das











