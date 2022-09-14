Russia calls on Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to bring border situation under control - RIA

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russia called on its Central Asian allies Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to take urgent measures to bring the situation on the border between the two countries back under control after clashes erupted overnight, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a foreign ministry source.

Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards exchanged fire on Wednesday, leaving at least one dead in the latest clash over their shared border. read more

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Tomasz Janowski

