Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Russia and China hold joint naval drills in Sea of Japan

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia and China held joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan on Friday and practised how to operate together and destroy floating enemy mines with artillery fire, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

The war games are part of naval cooperation drills between the two countries which run from Oct. 14-17 and involve warships and support vessels from Russia's Pacific Fleet, including mine-sweepers and a submarine.

Moscow and Beijing have cultivated closer military and diplomatic ties in recent years at a time when their relations with the West have soured.

Two Chinese destroyers, a submarine and two corvettes were among the vessels Beijing had sent to take part in the drills, the Russian defence ministry said, saying they had dropped anchor in the Russian far east the previous day.

The combined force would practice shooting at targets designed to imitate enemy surface ships and hold air-defence drills involving Russian SU-30SM multi-functional fighter jets and helicopters, the ministry said.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:09 AM UTC

Lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi says he has been issued a gag order

The head lawyer representing Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Friday authorities in the military-ruled country had imposed a gag order on him because they said his communications could cause instability.

Asia Pacific
Aboriginal group hopes for national standards in Juukan inquiry
Asia Pacific
Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit
Asia Pacific
Ex-Taliban commander to plead not guilty in U.S. court to killing U.S. troops
Asia Pacific
S.Korea eases coronavirus gathering curbs before switch to 'living with COVID'