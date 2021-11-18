Russia to evacuate 380 people from Afghanistan - RIA

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia will evacuate 380 people from Afghanistan, including citizens of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Ukraine and Afghanistan, the RIA news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Three Russian military Il-76 aircraft delivered 108 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Kabul and will evacuate people on their way back to Russia, the report said.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Andrew Osborn; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.