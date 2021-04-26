Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia favours internal solution to Myanmar unrest, says Kremlin

The Kremlin on Monday said it favoured an internal solution to the unrest in Myanmar, which has been rocked by protests since a military coup in February and the subsequent death of hundreds at the hands of the security forces.

Earlier this month Moscow warned that sanctions against the authorities in Myanmar could push the country towards civil war. On Monday, the Kremlin said that Russia "strongly condemns actions that lead to civilian casualties". read more

"We are very concerned and are observing what is happening there with great attention," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

"Russia has long-standing relations with Myanmar, which we value, and we are in favour of Myanmar sorting out its own internal problems."

