Russia declares VTimes media outlet 'foreign agent'

Russia's justice ministry on Friday declared online news outlet VTimes a "foreign agent" media organisation, a move that will require it to label itself as such and subject it to increased scrutiny by the authorities.

VTimes was set up last year by a group of journalists who quit Vedomosti, a top Russian business newspaper, after accusing their new editor-in-chief of introducing pro-Kremlin censorship.

VTimes and its publisher, Alexander Gubsky, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia uses the "foreign agent" designation to label foreign-funded organisations it says are engaged in political activity. The term carries negative Soviet-era connotations and subjects those designated to heightened bureaucratic scrutiny.

It requires outlets to publish 24-word disclaimers saying their publications are distributed by a media outlet "fulfilling the function of a foreign agent".

Last month Russia applied the label to Meduza, a popular independent news site, in a move the company says is destroying its business and hindering its ability to practise journalism.

U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has also received the designation and has been fined heavily for flouting it.

