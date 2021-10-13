Russia-led security bloc to hold military drills near Afghan border on Oct. 22-23 -RIA

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A Russia-led security bloc that includes some countries adjacent or close to Afghanistan will hold military drills near the Afghan border in Tajikistan from Oct. 22-23, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) includes Tajikistan, which has a lengthy border with Afghanistan, as well as Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Belarus.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow

