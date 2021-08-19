Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Russia offers to fly Afghans out of Afghanistan to other countries

1 minute read
1/2

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide its civilian aircraft to fly Afghan citizens from Afghanistan to other countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are ready to offer the services of Russian civilian aviation to provide flights for any number of Afghan citizens including women and children to any foreign countries that show interest in receiving and accommodating them," Zakharova said at a news briefing.

She did not say anything about Russia taking in Afghans.

Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport's single runway on Monday after Taliban insurgents seized the capital. read more

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:50 PM UTC

U.N., aid groups appeal for Afghanistan funding, vow to stay

The heads of U.N. agencies and international aid groups appealed on Thursday for more humanitarian funding for Afghanistan as they pledged to stay and deliver, warning that they were at least $800 million short of what was needed.

Asia Pacific
Singapore to start gradual easing of COVID-19 border restrictions
Asia Pacific
Former Malaysia Deputy PM Ismail Sabri poised to clinch premiership
Asia Pacific
Last living Khmer Rouge leader says not behind Cambodia bloodbath
Asia Pacific
Planes, guns, night-vision goggles: The Taliban's new U.S.-made war chest