Russia planning to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan -RIA cites foreign ministry

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russia is planning to send food and medicine to Afghanistan soon as humanitarian aid, the RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Monday.

Foreign countries greeted the make-up of the new government in Afghanistan with caution and dismay last week after the Taliban appointed hardline veteran figures to top positions, including several with a U.S. bounty on their head. read more

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.