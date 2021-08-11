Russia says it discussed plans with Japan for joint economic activity on Kuril islands

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 19 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia and Japan's foreign ministers discussed plans for joint economic activity on the Russian-held southern Kuril islands that Japans lays claim to, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in July said Moscow planned to set up a special economic zone with no customs duties and a reduced set of taxes on the island chain, during a visit to the islands that elicited a diplomatic protest from Tokyo. read more

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jon Boyle

