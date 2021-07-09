Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia says Taliban controls more than two thirds of Afghan-Tajik border -Ifax

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - The Taliban currently controls more than two thirds of the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Friday.

The ministry called on all sides of the Afghanistan conflict to show restraint and said that Russia and the Moscow-led CSTO military bloc would act decisively to prevent aggression and provocations on the border, RIA reported.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones

