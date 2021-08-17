Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Russia starts military drills in Tajikistan -I'fax quoting officials

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - About 1,000 Russian troops have started a month-long exercise in Tajikistan, a week after concluding the previous drills, Interfax quoted officials from Russia's central military district as saying on Tuesday.

Russia has stepped up military activity and reinforced its base in Tajikistan as U.S.-led forces have pulled out of neighbouring Afghanistan and the Taliban taken over.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:52 AM UTC

Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos

The head of Afghanistan's central bank has fled Kabul, questioned the loyalty of Afghan security forces and blamed President Ashraf Ghani and his inexperienced advisors for the country's swift and chaotic fall to the Taliban.

Asia Pacific
China holds assault drills near Taiwan after 'provocations'
Asia Pacific
Japan to extend COVID-19 emergency lockdown as cases surge
Asia Pacific
Hong Kong's Lam tells solicitors' group to stay out of politics
Asia Pacific
Greece says cannot become gateway to EU for fleeing Afghans

Greece cannot become a gateway into the European Union for Afghans fleeing the escalating conflict in their homeland, Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Tuesday, calling for a common EU response to the crisis.