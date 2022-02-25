Russia to widen trade, economic ties with Asia after Western sanctions

A view shows stacked shipping containers next to trees at a port in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia's economy ministry on Friday said it was working on measures to minimise the effect of Western sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and would be stepping up trade and economic ties with Asian countries.

"We understand that the sanctions pressure we have faced since 2014 will now intensify," the ministry said. "The rhetoric of some of our foreign colleagues was such that we have been ready for potential new sanctions for a long time."

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow

