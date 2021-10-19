Skip to main content

Russia to withhold official recognition of Taliban for now, wants action on pledges

A Taliban flag is seen in a military position on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russia will not officially recognise the Taliban for now and wants the Islamist group to make good on promises it made when it came to power in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov was speaking in southern Russia on the sidelines of a conference organised by the Valdai Discussion Club and ahead of talks in Moscow on Wednesday which will be attended by a Taliban delegation.

He said the group's promises included, in particular, those on political and ethnic inclusivity in the make-up of the government.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Andrew Osborn

