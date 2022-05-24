Russian and Chinese jets conducted joint patrol, Moscow says

May 24 (Reuters) - Russian and Chinese military planes conducted joint exercises to patrol the Asia-Pacific region, Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The joint patrol lasted 13 hours over the Japanese and East China seas and involved Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers and Chinese Xian H-6 jets, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Planes from the Japanese and South Korean air force shadowed the Russian and Chinese jets for part of the exercise, the defence ministry said.

