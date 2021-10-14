Skip to main content

Russian-led security bloc says Afghan refugees number in millions

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - More than 3 million refugees from Afghanistan are trying to reach Iran and Pakistan and the displacement of ethnic and religious minorities in the country may escalate tensions to a critical level, a Russian-led security bloc said on Thursday.

Numerous members of Al Qaeda and Islamic States have broken out of Afghan prisons amid fighting that toppled the Kabul government last month, the Interfax quoted Anatoly Sidorov, head of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation joint staff, as saying.

