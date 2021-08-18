Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Russian and Turkish foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday and called on key players to ensure security there, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect women's rights within the framework of Islamic law, as they held their first official news briefing since their lightning seizure of Kabul. read more

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discussed Afghanistan in detail, the foreign ministry said, and expressed a mutual interest in stabilising the situation.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:20 AM UTC

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown as Delta COVID-19 cases edge up

New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Asia Pacific
Malaysia's king wants new premier to face confidence vote
Asia Pacific
Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000, says activist group
Asia Pacific
BHP, Woodside investors jittery over $29 billion petroleum merger
Asia Pacific
Australian Aboriginal groups to get more say over heritage protection