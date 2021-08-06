Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russian and Uzbek forces complete active phase of drills near Afghan border -Interfax

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russian and Uzbek forces have completed the active phase of joint military manoeuvres near the Afghan border as scheduled, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the command headquarters of the exercises.

Russia had said the drills would involve 1,500 troops. Both countries are nervous that a worsening security situation in Afghanistan could spill over into Central Asia. read more

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey

