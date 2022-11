Russia's Lavrov arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Sunday to lead his country's delegation at the G20 Summit this week.

It would be the first G20 Summit since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a special operation.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Angie Teo; Editing by Martin Petty











