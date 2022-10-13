Russia's Putin in Kazakhstan for meetings of regional bodies















ASTANA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday to attend meetings of several regional bodies, a Kazakh government source told Reuters.

Putin is set to attend the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Thursday alongside a number of Asian leaders, including Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan.

Putin is expected to have two-way meetings with Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. read more

Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











