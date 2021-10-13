Russia's Putin says U.S. involvement in Afghanistan led to tragedy

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 13, 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United States' involvement in Afghanistan has led to tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, one week before Russia is due to host the Taliban in Moscow.

After the United States and its allies withdrew their troops earlier this year after 20 years on the ground, the Taliban seized power in a lightning advance and the previous government collapsed. read more

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

