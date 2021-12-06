Sanction junta, says Myanmar's ousted govt after Suu Kyi jailing

A demonstrator holds up a placard outside the Central Bank of Myanmar to protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The international envoy for Myanmar's shadow civilian government called on Monday for further international sanctions against the military after the jailing of former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted in a Feb. 1 coup.

"Today is a shameful day for the rule of law, justice and accountability in Myanmar. The brutal military junta has today confirmed that they see themselves as above the law," Dr Sasa, a spokesperson for the 'National Unity Government' (NUG), said in an emailed statement.

"The global community must further target sanctions against the military, their personnel, the businesses they own, and any known affiliates and intermediaries."

Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by John Geddie, editing by Ed Osmond

