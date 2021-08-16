Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Saudi Arabia calls on Taliban to preserve lives, property

1 minute read

A member of Taliban forces inspects the area outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia called on the Taliban and "all Afghan parties" on Monday to preserve lives and property, after the insurgents seized the capital Kabul.

A statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry on Twitter added that the kingdom "stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference," expressing hope that the situation in the central Asian state stabilises as soon as possible.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:09 AM UTC

The rise and fall of Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday, ending a torrid 17 months in office as he battled political infighting and questions over his legitimacy, while his government faced a raging pandemic and an economic downturn.

Asia Pacific
Profits and poppy: Afghanistan's illegal drug trade a boon for Taliban
Asia Pacific
Australia works to get citizens, humanitarian cases out of Afghanistan
Asia Pacific
Kyushu residents hope for end of disaster as Japan warns of further rain
Asia Pacific
U.N. chief urges Security Council to protect human rights in Afghanistan