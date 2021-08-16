Saudi Arabia calls on Taliban to preserve lives, property

A member of Taliban forces inspects the area outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia called on the Taliban and "all Afghan parties" on Monday to preserve lives and property, after the insurgents seized the capital Kabul.

A statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry on Twitter added that the kingdom "stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference," expressing hope that the situation in the central Asian state stabilises as soon as possible.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.