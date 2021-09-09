Skip to main content

Sea Ltd seeks $6.3 bln, in one of SEAsia's biggest fundraisings

HONG KONG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian technology company Sea Ltd (SE.N) plans to raise$6.3 billion in a share- and convertible bond sale, in one of the region's largest ever capital raisings, according to the firm's regulatory filing.

The Singapore-headquartered e-commerce and gaming company will sell 11 million American Depository Receipts (ADRs), with the option of offering 1.65 million more as part of a so-called greenshoe option, the filing showed.

At New York-listed Sea's closing stock price on Wednesday of $343.8, the share sale could raise up to $3.8 billion.

It is also raising $2.5 billion in a convertible bond that has a $375 million greenshoe attached.

Sea's shares are up 72.72% this year to give the firm a market capitalisation of $184.93 billion, Southeast Asia's biggest.

In its filings, Sea said it planned to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including potential strategic investments and acquisitions.

