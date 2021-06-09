Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Sea’s Shopee to launch in Chile and Colombia

1 minute read

A sign of Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea Ltd, is pictured at its office in Singapore, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea Ltd (SE.N), will launch in Colombia and Chile, where it plans to offer online sales via its website and localised apps, according to social media pages on the new services reviewed by Reuters.

Social media pages for Shopee Colombia and Shopee Chile created on Wednesday said the company would offer free shipping in the countries.

A spokesperson for Sea declined to comment.

Shopee, the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, according to market researchers, launched a small presence in Brazil in 2019 as a pilot initiative of its cross-border team and has since been scaling up operations.

It launched in Mexico in February.

Sources at the company say Shopee views Latin America as a major new growth opportunity in cross-border sales, a market already explored by shopping app Wish.

Sea's market capitalisation was $138.5 billion on Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 8:22 AM UTCPandemic seen driving southeastern Europe warehouse boom

Logistics and warehouse companies are accelerating expansion plans in southeastern Europe where business is expected to boom as the pandemic spurs manufacturers to relocate operations close to main markets.

BusinessNew Reddit darling Clover Health jumps 13%
BusinessChina's Huawei to be excluded from influential JPMorgan bond indices
BusinessWorld stocks near record high, U.S. bond yields near 1-month low
BusinessUK launches action against Ryanair, British Airways over refunds