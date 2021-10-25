Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Senior Chinese diplomat to meet Taliban interim gov't on Qatar trip

1 minute read
1/2

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a Lanting Forum with the theme "China and the UN: Cooperation in 50 Years and Beyond”, in Beijing, China June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi will meet a delegation of the interim Afghan Taliban government during his visit to Qatar on Oct. 25-26.

The two sides will exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan and topics of "common concern", said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

"As Afghanistan's traditional friendly neighbor and partner, China has always advocated dialogue and contact to guide the positive development of the situation in Afghanistan," he said.

In mid-August, the Afghan government collapsed as the United States and allies withdrew troops after 20 years on the ground, leading the Taliban to seize power in a lightning offensive.

The month before, a Taliban delegation had met Wang Yi in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

China has since promised aid to the neighbouring country, while demanding the Taliban crack down on the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a group Beijing says threatens stability in the western region of Xinjiang.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Giles Elgood, William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:47 AM UTC

New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic

New Zealand reported 109 new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Monday, the bulk of them in its largest city, Auckland, as the country saw its second-worst day of daily infections since the pandemic began.

Asia Pacific
Australia looks to roll out COVID-19 booster shots soon as curbs ease
Asia Pacific
In war and in peace, passion for cricket alive and well in Afghanistan
Asia Pacific
Red Cross urges action for Papua New Guinea as COVID-19 overwhelms health system
Asia Pacific
Australian publisher calls government on Facebook, regulator concerned