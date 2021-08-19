Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Senior Chinese diplomat says Afghanistan should not be geopolitical battleground

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens during a meeting in Manila, Philippines January 16, 2021. Francis Malasig/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Afghanistan should not be used as a geopolitical battleground by the international community, China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone call on Thursday with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

The situation in Afghanistan is still unstable and uncertain and the international community should not add more pressure to it, Wang was cited as saying in a statement released by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Mark Heinrich

