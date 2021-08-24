Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

WHO says it only has medical supplies in Afghanistan for a week

1 minute read

A patient suffering from COVID-19 receives treatment at the Afghan-Japan Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kabul, Afghanistan June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) only has enough supplies in Afghanistan to last for a week after deliveries of medical equipment from abroad were blocked by restrictions at Kabul airport, a senior regional official said on Tuesday.

The U.N. agency was also concerned the current upheaval in Afghanistan could lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections, with testing for the virus dropping by 77% in the past week, officials from the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean officesaid.

The WHO officials, who spoke during an online briefing, said 95% of health facilities in Afghanistan remained operational but that some female staff had not returned to their posts and some female patients had become afraid to leave their homes.

Deliveries of more than 500 tonnes of medical supplies including surgical equipment and severe malnutrition kits have been held up because of restrictions at Kabul airport, the WHO says. read more

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Aidan Lewis; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:55 AM UTC

U.S. scraps plan to use S.Korea, Japan bases for Afghan refugees -sources

The United States has decided against the idea of using its largest overseas military bases in South Korea and Japan to temporarily house Afghan refugees, two sources with close knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Asia Pacific
UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions
Asia Pacific
New Zealand COVID-19 Delta outbreak spreading rapidly as cases jump
Asia Pacific
Philippines' Duterte raises rivals' suspicions by seeking vice presidency in 2022
Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Law Society election underscores tensions over China, legal system