Seoul court fines Samsung leader Lee for unlawful sedative use - Yonhap
SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A Seoul court fined Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee 70 million won ($59,461.62) plus a fee for unlawful use of a controlled substance, Yonhap reported on Tuesday.
Seoul Central District Court fined Lee for being administered propofol, a sedative used in anaesthesia, multiple times between 2015-2020, Yonhap said.
Under South Korean law, the recipient of a controlled substance deemed to have been administered illegally is liable for prosecution, as well as those who administered the drug. read more
Lee has kept a low public profile since his parole in August from a bribery and embezzlement conviction in January. He remains on trial accused of stock-price manipulation and accounting fraud related to the $8 billion merger of two Samsung firms in 2015.
($1 = 1,177.2300 won)
