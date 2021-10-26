Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Seoul court fines Samsung leader Lee for unlawful sedative use - Yonhap

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A Seoul court fined Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee 70 million won ($59,461.62) plus a fee for unlawful use of a controlled substance, Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

Seoul Central District Court fined Lee for being administered propofol, a sedative used in anaesthesia, multiple times between 2015-2020, Yonhap said.

Under South Korean law, the recipient of a controlled substance deemed to have been administered illegally is liable for prosecution, as well as those who administered the drug. read more

Lee has kept a low public profile since his parole in August from a bribery and embezzlement conviction in January. He remains on trial accused of stock-price manipulation and accounting fraud related to the $8 billion merger of two Samsung firms in 2015.

($1 = 1,177.2300 won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

