Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Seven people killed in crowd near Kabul airport -UK ministry of defence

1 minute read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Seven people in crowds near Kabul airport were killed amid chaos as thousands of people gathered trying to flee Afghanistan after Taliban Islamists took control, according to Britain's Ministry of Defence.

"Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghan civilians who have sadly died in crowds in Kabul," the UK defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible".

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · August 21, 2021 · 5:06 PM UTC

Police arrest hundreds of protesters as Australia reports record COVID-19 cases

Australian police arrested hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne and Sydney on Saturday and seven officers were hospitalised as a result of clashes, as the country saw its highest ever single-day rise in COVID-19 cases.

Asia Pacific
Malaysia's new PM takes office amid mounting health crisis
Asia Pacific
Candidate pulls out of Hong Kong lawyers' group election over safety fears
Asia Pacific
Panic buying in Vietnam's largest city before tighter COVID-19 lockdown
Asia Pacific
Seven people killed in crowd near Kabul airport -UK ministry of defence

Seven people in crowds near Kabul airport were killed amid chaos as thousands of people gathered trying to flee Afghanistan after Taliban Islamists took control, according to Britain's Ministry of Defence.