Several countries, organisations reaching out to Taliban leaders to seek help in evacuation-Taliban official

KABUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Taliban cadres are allowed to accompany Afghan civilians entering mosques for weekly Friday prayers, a Taliban official told Reuters on Friday.

The official also said several countries and organisations have reached out to Taliban leaders for help in evacuating their nationals or employees from Kabul.

