Asia Pacific

Several countries, organisations reaching out to Taliban leaders to seek help in evacuation-Taliban official

KABUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Taliban cadres are allowed to accompany Afghan civilians entering mosques for weekly Friday prayers, a Taliban official told Reuters on Friday.

The official also said several countries and organisations have reached out to Taliban leaders for help in evacuating their nationals or employees from Kabul.

Reporting by Rupam Jain, Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

New Zealand'sPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a nationwide lockdown on Friday as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped and the outbreak widened beyond its largest city, Auckland, to the capital, Wellington.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar marked a fresh 9-1/2-month high against major peers on Friday, buoyed by fears that the Delta coronavirus variant could delay the global economic recovery.